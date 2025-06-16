Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Receives $39.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRMK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Trustmark from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Hovde Group increased their target price on Trustmark from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th.

TRMK opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.24. Trustmark has a 12-month low of $27.90 and a 12-month high of $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $231.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.38 million. Equities analysts predict that Trustmark will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Trustmark by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 50,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 15,355 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Trustmark by 297.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 93,449 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Trustmark by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 138,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Trustmark by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 470,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,236,000 after purchasing an additional 69,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Trustmark by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 197,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 21,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

