RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of RB Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RB Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of RB Global from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of RB Global from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of RB Global from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

RB Global Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of RBA stock opened at $106.39 on Wednesday. RB Global has a 12-month low of $70.38 and a 12-month high of $109.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.47 and its 200 day moving average is $97.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.78.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. RB Global had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RB Global will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. RB Global’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew John Fesler sold 9,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total transaction of $950,334.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at $579,311.04. This trade represents a 62.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $59,178.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 19,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,756.21. The trade was a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,675 shares of company stock worth $2,066,527 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RB Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RB Global by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in RB Global by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 120,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,876,000 after acquiring an additional 16,397 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in RB Global by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,916,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,060,000 after acquiring an additional 358,752 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in RB Global by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in RB Global by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 100,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 13,836 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

