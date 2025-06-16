Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Receives $11.53 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.53.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LUNG shares. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $6.50 to $4.15 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

LUNG stock opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.83. Pulmonx has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.70.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.03 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 67.31% and a negative return on equity of 55.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pulmonx will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Ferrari sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $25,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,995.84. This trade represents a 8.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Florin acquired 23,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $71,362.26. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 117,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,726.86. This trade represents a 24.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,388 shares of company stock valued at $293,044. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Pulmonx by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

