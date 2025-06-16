Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Receives $34.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICHR. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ichor from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Ichor from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Ichor from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.51 million, a P/E ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 1.76. Ichor has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $42.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.14). Ichor had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $244.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Andreson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,114.84. This trade represents a 3.63% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 570.9% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 6,845 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

