UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have commented on UBS shares. DZ Bank raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UBS Group from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America downgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in UBS Group during the first quarter valued at $37,000.

UBS stock opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $35.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $102.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.16.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.93%. Research analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

