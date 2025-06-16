Analysts Set Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) PT at $2.78

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.78.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVID. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 17,172 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 18,841 shares during the period. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OVID opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average is $0.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.08.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Ovid Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,142.56% and a negative return on equity of 39.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. Research analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

