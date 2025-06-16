Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.25.
ESPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 25th.
Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics
Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance
Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $3.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. The company has a market cap of $231.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.67.
Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
About Esperion Therapeutics
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.
