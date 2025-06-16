Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

ESPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Esperion Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 46,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 33.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,616,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 123,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 16,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $3.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. The company has a market cap of $231.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Esperion Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.