Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on TEF. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank cut Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefónica

Telefónica Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Prospect Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Carrera Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Telefónica by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 11,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

TEF opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.55. Telefónica has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.06 billion. Telefónica had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telefónica will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefónica Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.1703 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.16%.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

