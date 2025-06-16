Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Receives $22.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.75.
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th.
Shares of NASDAQ:KE opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $448.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kimball Electronics has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $24.45.
Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $374.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.08 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimball Electronics will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.
Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.
