AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIR shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on AAR from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AAR from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AAR by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,976,000 after buying an additional 19,863 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AAR by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,369,000 after buying an additional 58,694 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,849,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AAR by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 9,846 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AAR by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,070,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,607,000 after buying an additional 127,148 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $68.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.86 and its 200 day moving average is $62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.62 and a beta of 1.43. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $76.34.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.13 million. AAR had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AAR will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

