Comparing Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS) and Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL)

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.2% of Sharps Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Sharps Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Vivos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sharps Technology and Vivos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharps Technology N/A -110.40% -73.60% Vivos N/A N/A -197.34%

Volatility & Risk

Sharps Technology has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivos has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharps Technology N/A N/A -$9.84 million ($1,881.93) 0.00 Vivos $20,000.00 2,693.86 -$2.89 million ($0.01) -11.88

This table compares Sharps Technology and Vivos”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vivos has higher revenue and earnings than Sharps Technology. Vivos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sharps Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vivos beats Sharps Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sharps Technology



Sharps Technology, Inc., a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

About Vivos



Vivos Inc., a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors in the United States. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals. The company was formerly known as Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation and changed its name to Vivos Inc. in December 2017. Vivos Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

