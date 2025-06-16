N-able (NYSE:NABL) and Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Critical Review

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) and N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cadence Design Systems and N-able”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Design Systems $4.87 billion 16.80 $1.04 billion $3.95 75.95 N-able $470.60 million 3.12 $23.41 million $0.09 86.22

Risk & Volatility

Cadence Design Systems has higher revenue and earnings than N-able. Cadence Design Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than N-able, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Cadence Design Systems has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, N-able has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cadence Design Systems and N-able, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Design Systems 1 1 11 0 2.77 N-able 0 2 3 0 2.60

Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus target price of $325.23, suggesting a potential upside of 8.41%. N-able has a consensus target price of $9.38, suggesting a potential upside of 20.81%. Given N-able’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe N-able is more favorable than Cadence Design Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.8% of Cadence Design Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of N-able shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Cadence Design Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of N-able shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cadence Design Systems and N-able’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Design Systems 22.74% 29.24% 16.05% N-able 8.08% 6.31% 3.90%

Summary

Cadence Design Systems beats N-able on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification. The company also provides digital IC design and sign off products, including Genus synthesis and Joules RTL power solutions, as well as Modus DFT software solution to reduce systems-on-chip design-for-test time; physical implementation tools, such as place and route, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and Innovus implementation system, a physical implementation system. In addition, it offers custom IC design and simulation products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and radio frequency designs; and system design and analysis products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages, as well as to analyze electromagnetic, electro-thermal, and other multi-physics effects. Further, the company provides intellectual property (IP) products comprising pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customer's ICs; and verification IP with memory models to emulate and model the expected behavior and interaction of standard industry system interface protocols. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. The company serves consumer, hyperscale computing, 5G communications, mobile, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and life science industries. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About N-able

(Get Free Report)

N-able, Inc. provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow. In addition, the company offers remote monitoring and management solutions provide MSP partners with visibility and insights into the availability and performance of their customers' networks, infrastructure, devices and applications through a centralized dashboard; data protection as-a-service solutions, such as backup and disaster recovery for servers, virtual machines, workstations, files, data, and key cloud-based applications, as well as multi-tenant platform and secure remote delivery architecture. Further, it offers security services through patch management, endpoint security, managed detection and response, web protection, e-mail security, and archiving and vulnerability assessment solutions. Additionally, the company engages in professional services automation, automation and scripting management, password management policies and reporting, and analytics. N-able, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.