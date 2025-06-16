Head-To-Head Analysis: United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) and United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and United Fire Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 12.24% 16.39% 3.57% United Fire Group 4.94% 8.84% 1.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and United Fire Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 0 4 7 1 2.75 United Fire Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Risk & Volatility

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group presently has a consensus target price of $61.75, indicating a potential upside of 5.38%. United Fire Group has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.64%. Given United Fire Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe United Fire Group is more favorable than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Fire Group has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of United Fire Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of United Fire Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and United Fire Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyward Specialty Insurance Group $1.21 billion 1.95 $85.98 million $3.00 19.53 United Fire Group $1.29 billion 0.55 $61.96 million $2.53 11.02

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than United Fire Group. United Fire Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group beats United Fire Group on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products. The company sells its products through a network of independent agencies. United Fire Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

