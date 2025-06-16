Contrasting Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) & Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ)

Profitability

This table compares Auddia and Scienjoy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auddia N/A -243.38% -143.18% Scienjoy 3.01% 4.55% 3.78%

Volatility and Risk

Auddia has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scienjoy has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Scienjoy shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Auddia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of Scienjoy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auddia N/A N/A -$8.81 million ($41.96) -0.11 Scienjoy $1.35 billion 0.02 -$4.34 million $0.08 10.86

Scienjoy has higher revenue and earnings than Auddia. Auddia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scienjoy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Scienjoy beats Auddia on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auddia

Auddia Inc., a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is faidr, which enables consumers to listen to various AM/FM radio station with commercial breaks replaced with personalized audio content, including popular and new music, news, and weather. It also provides Vodacast mobile app, an interactive differentiated podcasting that allows podcasters to give their audiences an interactive audio experience; and Podcast Hub, a content management system. The company was formerly known as Clip Interactive, LLC and changed its name to Auddia Inc. in November 2019. Auddia Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. The company operates live streaming platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Streaming, and Hongle Live Streaming names. It also offers technical development and advisory services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Hangzhou City, the People's Republic of China.

