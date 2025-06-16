Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WHR. Bank of America upgraded Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Whirlpool from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Whirlpool from $109.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.25.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of WHR stock opened at $90.26 on Friday. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $73.72 and a 1-year high of $135.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.15.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Whirlpool

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

