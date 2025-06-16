Wall Street Zen Downgrades Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) to Hold

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BSY. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Bentley Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of BSY opened at $49.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Bentley Systems has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $52.12.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $370.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Brock Ballard sold 12,363 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $557,324.04. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 68,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,068,325.12. This trade represents a 15.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 1,529.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 361.9% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1,707.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 106.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

