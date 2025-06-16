Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Citi Trends Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of CTRN opened at $30.18 on Friday. Citi Trends has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $249.83 million, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.63.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.36. Citi Trends had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $201.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

In other Citi Trends news, VP Katrina George sold 750 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $25,455.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,731. This trade represents a 10.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the 1st quarter worth $121,992,000. Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after buying an additional 102,958 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 34.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 248,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after buying an additional 64,178 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 1.6% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 232,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 198,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

