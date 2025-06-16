Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush set a $17.00 price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $739.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 812.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.55. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $45.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.69 million. On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,631,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,634,000 after buying an additional 901,251 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2,406.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 656,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 630,624 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,433,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,612,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,443,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

