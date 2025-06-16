Wall Street Zen Upgrades Olin (NYSE:OLN) to “Hold”

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OLN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Olin from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Olin from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Olin from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Olin from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Get Olin alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OLN

Olin Price Performance

Olin stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.53. Olin has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $50.75.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 1.66%. Olin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Olin will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Olin during the first quarter worth about $31,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Olin in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Olin by 188.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Olin by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olin

(Get Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.