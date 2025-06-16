Financial Contrast: SUNation Energy (NASDAQ:SUNE) versus Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) and SUNation Energy (NASDAQ:SUNE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Infinera and SUNation Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinera 1 6 0 0 1.86 SUNation Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Infinera currently has a consensus target price of $6.52, indicating a potential downside of 1.81%. Given Infinera’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Infinera is more favorable than SUNation Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

97.5% of Infinera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of SUNation Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Infinera shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of SUNation Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Infinera and SUNation Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinera -7.62% -45.12% -4.63% SUNation Energy -17.55% -373.78% -19.77%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Infinera and SUNation Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinera $1.46 billion 1.08 -$25.21 million ($0.48) -13.83 SUNation Energy $56.28 million 0.10 -$8.13 million N/A N/A

SUNation Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Infinera.

Risk & Volatility

Infinera has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUNation Energy has a beta of 3.02, indicating that its share price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Infinera beats SUNation Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms. It also offers Infinera XTM series, a packet-optical transport platform that enables metro connectivity solutions; Infinera XTC series, a multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrates digital OTN switching and optical DWDM transmission; Infinera mTera series, a network transport solution; and Infinera XT series, a platform that is designed to power cloud scale network services over metro, DCI, long-haul, and subsea networks. In addition, the company provides Infinera Cloud Xpress Family that is designed to meet the needs of internet content providers (ICPs), communication service providers, internet exchange service providers, enterprises, and other large-scale data center operators; and ICE-X Coherent Pluggable Optics. It also offers Infinera Transcend software suite; and system software and customer support services. The company serves telecommunications service providers, ICPs, cable providers, wholesale carriers, research and education institutions, large enterprises, and government entities. It markets and sells its products and related support services primarily through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Zepton Networks. Infinera Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About SUNation Energy

SUNation Energy Inc. is focused on local and regional solar, storage and energy services companies. Its portfolio of brands provides homeowners and businesses of all sizes with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage and grid services. SUNation Energy Inc., formerly known as Pineapple Energy, is based in RONKONKOMA, N.Y.

