Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Coffee Price Performance

Shares of JVA opened at $3.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20. Coffee has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $9.93.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $23.32 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Coffee

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Coffee during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coffee in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coffee in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coffee during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coffee by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 19,518 shares during the period.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

Featured Stories

