Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Coffee Price Performance
Shares of JVA opened at $3.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20. Coffee has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $9.93.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $23.32 million during the quarter.
About Coffee
Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.
