Wall Street Zen Upgrades National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) to Buy

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $84.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -600.74 and a beta of 0.62. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $53.03 and a 1-year high of $84.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.06.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.21. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $729.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFG. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,393,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

