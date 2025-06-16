Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $20.00 price target on Eagle Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EGBN

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $17.57 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $533.72 million, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.40). Eagle Bancorp had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $73.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.93 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 353.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.