Wall Street Zen Downgrades MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) to Hold

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
MIND Technology Price Performance
NASDAQ:MIND opened at $6.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 million, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. MIND Technology has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $11.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94.
MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.20). MIND Technology had a net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 104.48%. The business had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MIND Technology
About MIND Technology
MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries worldwide. Its primary products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; SeaLink towed seismic streamer system; and Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications.
