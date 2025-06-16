Wall Street Zen Downgrades MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) to Hold

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

MIND Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MIND opened at $6.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 million, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. MIND Technology has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $11.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94.

Get MIND Technology alerts:

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.20). MIND Technology had a net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 104.48%. The business had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MIND Technology

About MIND Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of MIND Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in MIND Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in MIND Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in MIND Technology by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 12,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MIND Technology by 416.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 69,550 shares during the last quarter. 9.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries worldwide. Its primary products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; SeaLink towed seismic streamer system; and Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.