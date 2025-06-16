Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Shares of NVRI stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.51. The company has a market cap of $675.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.81. Enviri has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $12.79.
Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $548.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.00 million. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. Enviri’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enviri will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.
