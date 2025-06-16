Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Enviri Stock Performance

Shares of NVRI stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.51. The company has a market cap of $675.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.81. Enviri has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $12.79.

Get Enviri alerts:

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $548.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.00 million. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. Enviri’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enviri will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enviri

Enviri Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVRI. Amundi increased its stake in Enviri by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 58,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 42,194 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Enviri in the fourth quarter valued at $943,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enviri by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,126,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,376,000 after buying an additional 450,327 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enviri by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,825,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,156,000 after buying an additional 1,127,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Enviri by 266.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 47,974 shares in the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enviri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.