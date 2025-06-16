G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GIII

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.46. The stock has a market cap of $889.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.48. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $36.18.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $583.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of G-III Apparel Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 5,154.5% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 249.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Get Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.