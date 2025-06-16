Wall Street Zen Downgrades LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) to Hold

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LPLA. Redburn Atlantic upgraded LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup cut shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $405.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.69.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $374.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $348.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $187.19 and a 52-week high of $390.23.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,372,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,956,000 after buying an additional 154,200 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,905,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,454,000 after acquiring an additional 805,637 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,050,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,032,000 after acquiring an additional 522,032 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,681,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,264,000 after acquiring an additional 20,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 224.1% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,523,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,351 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

