Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JBIO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JBIO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6%
JBIO stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. Aerovate Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $884.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.93.
Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile
