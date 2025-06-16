Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JBIO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JBIO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6%

JBIO stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. Aerovate Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $884.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

