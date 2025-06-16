BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

BTCS Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of BTCS opened at $2.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $45.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.24. BTCS has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $5.41.

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BTCS had a net margin of 366.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BTCS will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BTCS

In other news, CEO Charles W. Allen sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $116,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,293,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,882,262.14. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BTCS by 39.7% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 24,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BTCS by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BTCS by 242.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 90,171 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in BTCS in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.

Featured Stories

