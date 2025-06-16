Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Ohmyhome Stock Down 5.3%

OMH stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.98. Ohmyhome has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $6.20.

About Ohmyhome

Ohmyhome Limited operates as a data and technology-driven property technology company in Singapore and Malaysia. It offers brokerage services that allows customers to purchase, sell, rent, or lease their properties on its platform. The company also offers other property-related services, including listing and research services comprising online property listings, property transaction guides, automated electronic valuation of listed properties, and calculators; mortgage advice and financing guidance services; and legal services, such as conveyancing, legal advice, and documentation preparation services.

