Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Ohmyhome Stock Down 5.3%
OMH stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.98. Ohmyhome has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $6.20.
About Ohmyhome
