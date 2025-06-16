Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Diginex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DGNX opened at $49.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.96. Diginex has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $155.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diginex

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Diginex stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diginex Ltd (NASDAQ:DGNX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

About Diginex

DSL is the wholly owned subsidiary of Diginex Limited. Accordingly, Diginex Limited owns 100% of DSL and all of DSL’s business lines and subsidiaries. DSL is an impact technology business that helps organizations to address the some of the most pressing Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”), climate and sustainability issues, utilizing blockchain, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate social responsibility and climate action.

Featured Articles

