Wall Street Zen Downgrades Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM) to Hold

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $10.50 target price on Journey Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Journey Medical in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

Journey Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:DERM opened at $6.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Journey Medical has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Journey Medical had a negative return on equity of 132.10% and a negative net margin of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $13.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Journey Medical will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Claude Maraoui sold 4,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $33,064.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,348,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,062,460.92. The trade was a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DERM. Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Journey Medical by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Journey Medical by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Journey Medical in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Journey Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Journey Medical by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 13,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Journey Medical Company Profile

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

