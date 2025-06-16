Webull Corporation – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BULL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Webull Corporation – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BULL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Webull Corporation – Class A Ordinary Shares Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of BULL stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. Webull Corporation – Class A Ordinary Shares has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $79.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 64.94 and a beta of -0.20.

Webull Corporation – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BULL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.37 million for the quarter.

About Webull Corporation – Class A Ordinary Shares

Webull Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It offers trading, wealth management product distribution, market data and information, user community, and investor education. The company was founded by An Quan Wang in 2016 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

