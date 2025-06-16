Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR) Upgraded to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:JFBR opened at $0.29 on Friday. Jeffs’ Brands has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $101.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.98.

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel and soft-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door and sets protectors for pets under the PetEvo brand; and bag sets and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand.

