Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR) Upgraded to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
Jeffs’ Brands Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:JFBR opened at $0.29 on Friday. Jeffs’ Brands has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $101.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.98.
About Jeffs’ Brands
