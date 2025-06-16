Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KSS. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Kohl’s stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.53. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $8,185,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 253,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 91,590 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 943,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,246,000 after buying an additional 573,579 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,771,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,873,000 after buying an additional 55,540 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

