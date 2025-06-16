Hess (NYSE:HES) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HES. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $146.58 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $151.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $193.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.16.

Shares of HES stock opened at $142.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $123.79 and a fifty-two week high of $161.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.07.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hess had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hess will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $29,965,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,984,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,319,549.22. This represents a 10.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 650,000 shares of company stock valued at $91,845,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Hess in the first quarter valued at $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Hess by 106.2% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 367.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

