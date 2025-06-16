Wall Street Zen Upgrades La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) to Buy

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, KeyCorp raised La-Z-Boy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $38.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.33. La-Z-Boy has a 52-week low of $33.34 and a 52-week high of $48.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 14,443 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter valued at $579,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 77,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 39,170 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter valued at $10,806,000. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.