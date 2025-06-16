FMC (NYSE:FMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FMC from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on FMC from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on FMC from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.46.

FMC opened at $41.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $68.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.70 million. FMC had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FMC will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FMC by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,164,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,602,000 after buying an additional 28,059 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $5,573,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in FMC by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,888,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

