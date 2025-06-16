Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Endava from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Endava in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endava currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.63.

Shares of Endava stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.19 million, a PE ratio of 142.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.11. Endava has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $34.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Endava by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Endava by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Endava by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Endava by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

