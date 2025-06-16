Euronav (NYSE:CMBT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Euronav (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Euronav Price Performance

NYSE:CMBT opened at $9.57 on Friday. Euronav has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Euronav (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Euronav had a net margin of 117.02% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $225.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.00 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronav

About Euronav

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Euronav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Euronav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Euronav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Euronav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Euronav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

