Wall Street Zen Upgrades RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) to “Hold”

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on RLX Technology from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th.

RLX Technology Price Performance

NYSE RLX opened at $2.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.89 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06. RLX Technology has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $2.69.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $111.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.38 million. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 15.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLX Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in RLX Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of RLX Technology by 411.8% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 25,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 20,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 22.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

