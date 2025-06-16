Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TDC. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Northland Securities cut shares of Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Teradata Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $21.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.83. Teradata has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $35.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $418.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.85 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 149.16%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teradata by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 106,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 46,779 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at $597,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Teradata by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,382,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,087,000 after purchasing an additional 258,775 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teradata by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 76,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 46,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its holdings in Teradata by 4,865.1% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 212,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 208,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

