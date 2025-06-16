Wall Street Zen Upgrades Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) to Hold

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $15.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average of $14.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.40. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $16.74.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.55 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.
