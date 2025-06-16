Wall Street Zen Upgrades Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) to Hold

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $15.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average of $14.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.40. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $16.74.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.55 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,271,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,255,000 after purchasing an additional 53,612 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,383,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,453 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,496,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,432,000 after purchasing an additional 111,952 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,188,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,219,000 after purchasing an additional 159,320 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,899,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,015,000 after purchasing an additional 33,783 shares during the period. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

