Bon Natural Life Ltd (NASDAQ:BON) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bon Natural Life Ltd (NASDAQ:BON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,700 shares, an increase of 116.6% from the May 15th total of 77,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 101.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Bon Natural Life Price Performance

Shares of BON stock opened at $1.53 on Monday. Bon Natural Life has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $73.75.

Get Bon Natural Life alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Bon Natural Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

Bon Natural Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bon Natural Life Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bon Natural Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bon Natural Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.