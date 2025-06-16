Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TEAM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $295.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $330.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.19.

TEAM opened at $196.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $326.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $1,475,228.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,587.76. This trade represents a 2.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total transaction of $26,000.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,036,236.80. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 351,759 shares of company stock worth $74,833,479. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Atlassian by 372.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

