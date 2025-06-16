Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, June 9th.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Village Farms International

Village Farms International Stock Down 6.6%

Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $1.07 on Friday. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $77.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.44 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Village Farms International will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,783,127 shares in the company, valued at $11,837,583.67. This represents a 0.26% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Village Farms International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 625.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 193,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 166,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Village Farms International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 737,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 35,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.