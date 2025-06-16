Wall Street Zen Upgrades Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY) to Hold

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Urgent.ly from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th.
Urgent.ly Trading Down 2.5%
Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($4.69) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.27 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urgent.ly
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urgent.ly stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 165,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 1.23% of Urgent.ly at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.
Urgent.ly Company Profile
Urgent.ly Inc offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery.
