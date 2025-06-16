Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

ZION has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.94.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $47.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $63.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average of $51.39.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

