AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

AAON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CJS Securities raised shares of AAON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of AAON from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AAON from $155.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

AAON Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $72.99 on Friday. AAON has a twelve month low of $68.98 and a twelve month high of $144.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. AAON had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $322.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. AAON’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AAON will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

AAON announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In related news, Director Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 21,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total value of $2,225,632.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,754 shares in the company, valued at $914,617.92. This represents a 70.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 8,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.66, for a total transaction of $824,501.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,602.06. This represents a 23.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,122,451. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAON

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,516,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $509,111,000 after acquiring an additional 276,722 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,177,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,906 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AAON by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,032,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,184,000 after purchasing an additional 274,119 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in AAON by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,269,000 after purchasing an additional 219,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AAON by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,402,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,598,000 after purchasing an additional 66,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

