Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.21.

Shares of BABA opened at $112.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $148.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.27. The firm has a market cap of $268.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 100.3% during the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,960.0% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

